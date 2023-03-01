SubscribeSign In
A refined, simple exterior palette of wood, stucco, and concrete allows the true architectural form to shine and blend in with the landscape.
Universal design and affordability were uppermost in the minds of TJ Hill and Jay Heiserman when they asked Jared Levy and Gordon Stott of Connect Homes to replace their cramped bungalow with a modern prefab. Since the firm’s modules are eight feet wide, the house could only be 16 feet wide, but the architects used the remaining space for a large deck, creating a flexible and seamless first-floor plan.
Exterior
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
The project’s unique challenges—a tight budget and steep, difficult terrain—led architecture firm _naturehumaine to a creative solution that gave the house its delightfully sculptural appearance. Making the first floor’s envelope slightly narrower than the top one’s saved money while minimizing the amount of excavation required.
Lifted high above the property, the cantilevered family wing is supported by two large columns.
A peek into the sleek, spacious kitchen, featuring floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
