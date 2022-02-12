The living spaces are elevated 16 feet above ground level, one of FEMA’s requirements for homes in the area.
A modular wall system keeps everything organized, while a warm-toned Nugget seating system adds both function and a playful pop of color to the space.
The casual dining area has custom banquette seating by H&A Upholstery, with Moller Model 77 Side Chairs by J.L.Møllers Møbelfabrik from Design within Reach and an Arundel Pendant by In Common With.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The marble in here matches the marble in the kitchen.
Funky wallpaper in the powder room and a bold, beautiful marble vanity add some modern personality to a space focused otherwise on wood and glass.
“I walked in and thought, this room wants to be low,” says Kirsten. Friends in Amsterdam had the same sofa. “The kids would jump all over it, and I love that kind of feeling. I wanted to bring that to our house.”
The primary bedroom was too sprawling and open, so SHED reconfigured its entrance to be a large walk-in closet. It shares a two-way fireplace with the living room.
A Samsung Frame TV blends in with other artwork collected by the homeowners.
Paul’s favourite spot to stand is in the kitchen looking west through the dining room windows, “I turn my head to the right and see the ‘Mr. Miagi’ tree.” The other direction, he can see through the glass to the living room where Anna Siem’s large painting hangs.
ApplePly plywood is made in Eugene, Oregon, in a nod to the Pacific Northwest, where Peter and Georgia are from.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
The metalwork in this Melbourne home was a splurge at $29K, but the owners say the way it brings the house to life was worth the investment.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
A suspended net by Treehouse Supplies creates an adventurous play space with a ladder featuring Shelfology rungs in Minty Breath. The Benjamin Moore Cucumber Salad paint dip adds a playful pop of color, while a porthole window offers treetop views.
Floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving by Kable Design Build houses the family's beloved books. The area under the stairs has been transformed into additional storage, too.
Paintings of Seattle's top basketball players add some local flavor to the home's ADU.