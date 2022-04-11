Home Tours
David Noordhoff designed the house with large overhangs, calibrated to help reduce summertime sun while welcoming passive solar heating in wintertime.
Clear Alaskan yellow cedar vertical siding clads the exterior. Ryan designed a hidden gutter system, which he perfected after an ice storm hit the house when construction finished.
The end table lamp in the living room is by Rachel Corry.
