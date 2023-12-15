While the models come with standard options for windows and entry doors, their number and style can be changed. Studio Shed provides an online tool that allows potential clients to experiment with different designs.
Pro Assembly otdoor lights interior light fixtures fiberglass roof insulation
Metal wainscotting can be added along the bottom of the envelope at no extra cost. Other free upgrades include awnings or trellis shades above the windows.
Studio Shed takes pride in the many uses to which their clients have adapted the Signature model. Apart from the sauna pictured above, some have transformed the prefab into recording studios, fitness rooms, or art studios.
The sheds come standard with fiber cement lap siding. The cladding can be upgraded to blocks (pictured here), planks, or shingles for an additional $1k–$7k.
The structure of the prefabs is made from fir and engineered wood. Whether the a concrete slab or wood framing is used for the foundation depends upon local supply.