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Collection by gina wilson-ramirez

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A full-height block fireplace anchors the main living area, helping define the entry, living room, and dining space.
A full-height block fireplace anchors the main living area, helping define the entry, living room, and dining space.
Original elements remain throughout the house, including built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, perforated concrete block, mahogany millwork, and Wright-designed furniture.
Original elements remain throughout the house, including built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, perforated concrete block, mahogany millwork, and Wright-designed furniture.