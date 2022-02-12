Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by DD

Favorites

View 322 Photos
Architect Jules Brisson brought in okoumé wood panels, tiles from Portugal, and a trove of vintage furniture for this flat in Le Marais.
Architect Jules Brisson brought in okoumé wood panels, tiles from Portugal, and a trove of vintage furniture for this flat in Le Marais.
The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
<span id="docs-internal-guid-10da6aba-7fff-caef-8275-c516f36182c0"> </span></p><ol style="margin-bottom: 0px; padding-inline-start: 48px;"><li dir="ltr
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.

302 more saves