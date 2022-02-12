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Architect Jules Brisson brought in okoumé wood panels, tiles from Portugal, and a trove of vintage furniture for this flat in Le Marais.
The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a distinct stove.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
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