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Collection by Colleen ODonnell

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DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
A unique spin art design in peach livens up the ceiling in a teen’s room.
A unique spin art design in peach livens up the ceiling in a teen’s room.
The kitchen received a light "punch-up," including this wall-mounted pegboard shelving system.
The kitchen received a light "punch-up," including this wall-mounted pegboard shelving system.
The home is accessible year-round, although snowy winters and road closures make the trip from Seattle a bit longer during the colder months.
The home is accessible year-round, although snowy winters and road closures make the trip from Seattle a bit longer during the colder months.
Floor Plan of Tinyleaf by GO’C
Floor Plan of Tinyleaf by GO’C
Though the house's design was inspired by old sheds and barns, its glass walls give the home a contemporary feel and fill the interior with light, even on cloudy days.
Though the house's design was inspired by old sheds and barns, its glass walls give the home a contemporary feel and fill the interior with light, even on cloudy days.

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