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The wood slats were Fell’s idea, which Eric immediately jumped on. Depending on the angle, they provide a degree of privacy and shade, not to mention giving the home its attention-grabbing facade. Eric and his girlfriend relax on the balcony’s all-weather furniture by Ebel. Cedar trim and stairs add some contrasting color.
New Orleans native Eric Roland revamped a dated duplex just outside one of the city’s historic districts with the help of local architect Nathan Fell. Among the upgrades Eric wanted were a large new balcony to replace the narrow second-floor porch and moving the staircase outside to pick up interior square footage.
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