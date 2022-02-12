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Collection by Kuda Murinda

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Look at that firepit area - it's just awesome!
Look at that firepit area - it's just awesome!
Cor-Ten steel fencing encloses a courtyard shared with the main house.
Cor-Ten steel fencing encloses a courtyard shared with the main house.
From Indiana Street
From Indiana Street
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
Glass folding doors from Panoramic Doors reach nine-and-a-half feet high to open the kitchen to the courtyard. “It's such a unique feature, especially in Brooklyn,” says Slocum. “You rarely ever see that type of thing.”
Glass folding doors from Panoramic Doors reach nine-and-a-half feet high to open the kitchen to the courtyard. “It's such a unique feature, especially in Brooklyn,” says Slocum. “You rarely ever see that type of thing.”
At the top of Eric’s “must” list was a windowed garage door connecting the living area and the new balcony. “I wanted this garage door so bad,” he says. “The whole design was really based around it as a cool way to create an indoor/outdoor feel.”
At the top of Eric’s “must” list was a windowed garage door connecting the living area and the new balcony. “I wanted this garage door so bad,” he says. “The whole design was really based around it as a cool way to create an indoor/outdoor feel.”
The wood slats were Fell’s idea, which Eric immediately jumped on. Depending on the angle, they provide a degree of privacy and shade, not to mention giving the home its attention-grabbing facade. Eric and his girlfriend relax on the balcony’s all-weather furniture by Ebel. Cedar trim and stairs add some contrasting color.
The wood slats were Fell’s idea, which Eric immediately jumped on. Depending on the angle, they provide a degree of privacy and shade, not to mention giving the home its attention-grabbing facade. Eric and his girlfriend relax on the balcony’s all-weather furniture by Ebel. Cedar trim and stairs add some contrasting color.
New Orleans native Eric Roland revamped a dated duplex just outside one of the city’s historic districts with the help of local architect Nathan Fell. Among the upgrades Eric wanted were a large new balcony to replace the narrow second-floor porch and moving the staircase outside to pick up interior square footage.
New Orleans native Eric Roland revamped a dated duplex just outside one of the city’s historic districts with the help of local architect Nathan Fell. Among the upgrades Eric wanted were a large new balcony to replace the narrow second-floor porch and moving the staircase outside to pick up interior square footage.
Exterior
Exterior
Kim Moellenberndt and Ryan Tyner found their future home at a corner store built in the 1940s. The deal started with a handshake deal between the couple of the store's owner.
Kim Moellenberndt and Ryan Tyner found their future home at a corner store built in the 1940s. The deal started with a handshake deal between the couple of the store's owner.
The drop ceiling hides plumbing from the upstairs bathroom.
The drop ceiling hides plumbing from the upstairs bathroom.

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