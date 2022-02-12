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Collection by Adrien Angebault

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The living room and the adjacent dining room function as the architectural and programmatic heart of the home, conceived as spaces for gathering and socializing amidst views of the landscape.
The living room and the adjacent dining room function as the architectural and programmatic heart of the home, conceived as spaces for gathering and socializing amidst views of the landscape.