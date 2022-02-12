The owners’ choice of a white wood stove influenced the architect’s decision to dye the cement floor electric blue.
Outside the desk window, a spear-like Corten steel gutter delivers rainwater to a garden swale. "It's a little moment of celebration," the architect says.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
When not in use, the ladder hangs in front of a closet that stores the family’s camping gear.
The cabin is open to the south for solar gain.
Exterior cladding follows the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s angular form. Like a lean-to shelter, the cabin is high in front and low in back.
The architect sited the cabin not far from a puddingstone on the property. "People sit on it," the homeowner says. "It's very inviting."
Fires can be built on either the north or south side of the rock, depending on prevailing winds.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.
An outdoor shower is backed by a large piece of steel left to weather in the elements.
The cabin's roof is made from the strongest gauge corrugated metal that Carsten could find. "Trees fall over in large windstorms,
The siding—made from Yellow Alaskan Cedar boards and finished with a shou sugi ban treatment—is highly rot, insect, and fire resistant.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
A charging station on the exterior of the cabin provides a place to charge e-bikes that provide transportation to and from the island's wharf.
An ESSE wood stove, purchased from AKP Heating/ESSE North America helps to warm the interior and provides a place to cook small meals.
The dining area tabletop is by PaperStone from Greenworks Building Supply.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
When open, the rolling screen doors of the front facade create a generous, sheltered terrace or outdoor room that's shaded, ventilated, and protected from both sun and rain.