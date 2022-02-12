“Living in a home that we worked on with our own hands alongside our family—it’s so much more nourishing,” says Carisa.
“We made it up as we went along,” says Carissa of the down-to-the-studs remodel.
The couple replaced worn cedar siding with a new, weathered cedar siding and had a new front door custom built from walnut by New Hampshire woodworker John Lightfoot Greiner.
Since micro-cement is waterproof, Curtis also used it to cover the shower walls, dispensing with the need for tile and the busyness of grout lines. A full-height linen shower curtain adds more texture and movement, and the plumbing is handmade of brass.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
The owners can get herbs directly from their garden when they cook. Hot Mesh chairs from Blue Dot surround the firepit.
The couple chose polished concrete throughout the home to contrast alongside more textural timber. The concrete has thermal heating below it to stay warm in the winter.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
“Describing a feeling or way of living in our home was always important, as the color and texture palette was always chosen based on our natural surroundings,” says Teegan.
The owners wanted a gabled roof, which can be seen at the front, and a cross-like layout allows them to maximize space, light, and views.
Michael and Teegan prepare lunch with their daughter, Perse, in the kitchen of their contemporary farmhouse in Australia’s Piccadilly Valley.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
The original pool was refinished and grommets were installed for a custom safety cover. A new firepit by Lumacast and teak-and-rope lounge chairs from the Conran Shop create the perfect outdoor lounge area.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.