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Collection by
Keyla Nicole Palmer
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10
Photos
An expansive skylight caps the staircase leading to the four bedrooms on the upper level.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
In the corner of the kitchen a custom banquette is complete with underneath storage.
Featuring a timeless color palette, the oversized kitchen includes marble countertops, Granada concrete tile, and a handcrafted La Cornue stove.
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