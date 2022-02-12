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Collection by Keyla Nicole Palmer

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An expansive skylight caps the staircase leading to the four bedrooms on the upper level.
An expansive skylight caps the staircase leading to the four bedrooms on the upper level.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
In the corner of the kitchen a custom banquette is complete with underneath storage.
In the corner of the kitchen a custom banquette is complete with underneath storage.
Featuring a timeless color palette, the oversized kitchen includes marble countertops, Granada concrete tile, and a handcrafted La Cornue stove.
Featuring a timeless color palette, the oversized kitchen includes marble countertops, Granada concrete tile, and a handcrafted La Cornue stove.