Designer Analisse Taft-Gersten loves Sting radio on Pandora for her steam showers, but “ ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus is pretty damn good, too.”
Maldonado partnered with Daltile to use matte one-inch keystone tile in a different tone for each bathroom, and suite 302 features a blue color. The orange surface is by Shelfology, and the soap bottle is Cloud 9 Clay.
The en suite bathroom in the Mountain View cabin has a full-ceiling skylight and a glass wall.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.