Abodu Two provides 110 more square feet—or one more bedroom—than the flagship model, Abodu One. The one pictured here is sided in Arctic White fiber cement and boasts a few add-ons: a standing seam metal roof and an expanded 4'x10' deck.
The bedroom is available in all models except for the Abodu Studio. The doorknobs and other fixtures can be changed from a black matte finish to chrome for an extra $1k.
Besides coming in Arctic White or Cyberspace (the charcoal grey shown above), the standard fiber cement lap siding is available in three other colors. The model pictured here also showcases a mirrored layout with the entrance situated on the right.
One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
Adobu's kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. They can be upgraded to a Fisher and Paykel Suite for just under $8k. Concrete pendant lights come at an additional cost of $1.2k. While the default cabinetry is finished in black matte, it can be changed to white matte or wood veneer for $1k.
Some Adobu ADU owners go beyond the list of preset add-ons. Here and in the top photo, the deck has been adjusted to suit specific needs.
