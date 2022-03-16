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Collection by Kelly Pascal Gould

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Outside each tent is a patio area outfitted with lounge chairs and a fire pit. At night, an electric blanket keeps things toasty.
Outside each tent is a patio area outfitted with lounge chairs and a fire pit. At night, an electric blanket keeps things toasty.
Local landscape design firm Hart Horticulture created an environment of native plants in just one month.
Local landscape design firm Hart Horticulture created an environment of native plants in just one month.