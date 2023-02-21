Concealed handles create a clean, sleek aesthetic. The hollow cavity of the panel hides the hinges, too.
By creating larger, unobstructed openings, folding doors help create a stronger connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The V2 Folding Dooris available in a an all aluminum finish or aluminum with real wood interior finish to match your home’s style.
LaCantina’s new V2 Folding Door deepens your home’s connection to the outdoors with ultra-thin frames, larger glass panels, and concealed hardware.
The breezeway is entirely clad in Real Cedar, creating a beautiful contemporary visual coherence and blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces.
Light streams through the screened facade of the porch creating a beautiful pattern of light and shadow. On warm days, the porch can be opened up to the deck outside.
The exposed 2x6 Real Cedar framing in the screen porch combined with the upcycled barn boards used for the ceiling and the string of lights give the space a rustic charm that helps achieve the “cabin” style the clients so desired.
The screen porch in front of the “bunkie” area provides a semi-outdoor living space overlooking the water that can be used in all seasons. In winter months, the space is heated by a wood stove.
Real Cedar is a natural cladding material with low embodied energy that is sourced from sustainably managed forests. While other, synthetic building materials emits carbon, western red cedar stores carbon from the atmosphere.
With raw barn boards on the ceiling and a casual arrangement of beds and bunks, the “bunkie” has more of a cottage feeling than the main building.
The front deck is sunk below the first-floor level so the view to the water through the enormous windows is uninterrupted.
The breezeway—playfully called the Monocular—separates the two buildings, links the outdoors with indoors, and provides a portal to the impressive water view. It can be closed off for security with a large, barn-style red door.
