Both the kitchen and bathroom of the house feature slim brass faucets.
The powder bathroom features a custom stone sink and white oak vanity base built by the homeowner.
The bathroom cabinetry is also custom-designed by Béar Architects.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.