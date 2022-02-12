Retaining original features like the staircase and terra-cotta tiles has given the refreshed home a sense of age, says Angela. "It's a nice, grounded feeling.
A deck and stone pathway separate the ADU from the primary residence.
The living room got a facelift with a new fireplace and built-in seating and storage that flows into the hearth. The marble fireplace surround is the same stone used in the kitchen, and the bench is white oak.
The "appliance garage
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
The prefab design utilizes a pin foundation system that reduces the project’s carbon footprint by 77 percent, says Wittman.
The home is a near-even split of indoor and outdoor space.
Bertoia side chairs and an Aplomb pendant by Foscarini complete the dining area.
In the living space, a custom sofa doubles as a pullout bed. An Aeris Cocoon bioethanol fireplace is suspended from the ceiling.
To meet the project’s sustainability goals and minimize impact to the site, the prefab was built off-site, has an impermanent foundation, smart-home controls, and a 4.1 kW solar array.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The cabin's interior design is centered around a simple palette of natural materials–concrete, plywood, and glass.
Lead architect, Tom Lenchek, opted for simple forms and materials that direct attention outwards, towards the cabin's natural surroundings.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up.
Aya Amornpan, who co-owns and manages three restaurants, in her dream home kitchen. Behind her is the refrigerator and wine fridge.
Custom white oak cabinets provide plenty of storage space. The cabinets utilize push latches, as Amornpan didn't want any knobs or drawer pulls. Next to the ovens is a mini bar.