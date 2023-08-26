SubscribeSign In
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
Master Bathroom Detail
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
A view of the master bath.
Master bathroom
The master bath was the largest renovation project of the home. "We ended up extending the bathroom, removing the dressing area and the small original bathroom, and gutted the whole thing," she says. "This created a larger master bath with a free-standing tub and double showers." Then, they added open glass panels and had a custom concrete sink made by Trueform Concrete. On the floor lies custom-cut, chevron -atterned, gray tile and 2' by 16' glossy subway tiles that are stacked horizontally.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
