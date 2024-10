Radically reimagining a 1920s Los Angeles bungalow for their publicist, Danielle Rago, and her family, architects Claus Benjamin Freyinger and Andrew Holder of The LADG began by splitting the property, and the plan, into quadrants with a pair of perpendicular footpaths that run from the outside in. A varied roofline counters the rectilinear volumes of the gently expanded, 1,980-square-foot home.