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Collection by Allison Hammer

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Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
Lights in the sauna reveal when it’s in use.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
Natural light provides the kitchen with an ethereal quality.
Natural light provides the kitchen with an ethereal quality.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
When Libby May and Eoghan Mahony purchased a 1950s post-and-beam house in Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Canyon, they envisioned someday transforming the garage and adjoining workshop into livable space, with an office for each of them and a family room they could share with their sons, Wes, 14, and Duncan, 10.
When Libby May and Eoghan Mahony purchased a 1950s post-and-beam house in Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Canyon, they envisioned someday transforming the garage and adjoining workshop into livable space, with an office for each of them and a family room they could share with their sons, Wes, 14, and Duncan, 10.
The steps and exterior are lined with Finnish brick; a mix of vertical and horizontal patterns add visual interest.
The steps and exterior are lined with Finnish brick; a mix of vertical and horizontal patterns add visual interest.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
Custom wine storage unit built under the stairwell with picture window
Custom wine storage unit built under the stairwell with picture window
Custom wine storage unit built under the stairwell
Custom wine storage unit built under the stairwell
Family Room-Storage-Retractable Movie Screen and Bar
Family Room-Storage-Retractable Movie Screen and Bar
Oversized Bar and Plenty of Storage
Oversized Bar and Plenty of Storage
Oversized Bar and Closet for Storage
Oversized Bar and Closet for Storage
gym
gym
White oak cabinetry details.
White oak cabinetry details.
Waterfall edge with custom countertop; concrete flooring.
Waterfall edge with custom countertop; concrete flooring.