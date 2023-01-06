SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Bobby Transue

Favorites

View 15 Photos
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
The connected Konga cabin costs €56K, while the off-grid version is slightly more expensive at €69K. “One of the challenges was that the off-grid Konga cabin is more expensive,” says Goda.
The terrace connects directly to the interior, extending the living space outside. “In the same way that the KONGA Cabin is connected to nature, the interior and exterior materials are closely related,” explains architect, Mette Fredskild.
The terrace connects directly to the interior, extending the living space outside. “In the same way that the KONGA Cabin is connected to nature, the interior and exterior materials are closely related,” explains architect, Mette Fredskild.
The target market for the KONGA Cabin is initially Scandinavian countries, but the couple have also had enquiries from Holland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. According to the founders of KONGA, it is intended to be used for short-term rentals, a luxury hotel room in a remote location, or a “hideaway house” for landowners.
The target market for the KONGA Cabin is initially Scandinavian countries, but the couple have also had enquiries from Holland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. According to the founders of KONGA, it is intended to be used for short-term rentals, a luxury hotel room in a remote location, or a “hideaway house” for landowners.
The cabin is manufactured in Lithuania and comes as a modular building that requires no particular foundation. This allows it to be constructed on-site within a single day. “The signature of the KONGA Cabin is simplicity and elegance,” says architect Mette Fredskild. “It is focused on meeting basic needs.”
The cabin is manufactured in Lithuania and comes as a modular building that requires no particular foundation. This allows it to be constructed on-site within a single day. “The signature of the KONGA Cabin is simplicity and elegance,” says architect Mette Fredskild. “It is focused on meeting basic needs.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
A patio connects the family’s trio of My Cabins.
This family opted to have a sauna on their property, which comprises 130 square feet.
This family opted to have a sauna on their property, which comprises 130 square feet.
The sauna is heated with a woodburning stove that’s accessible from the deck outside.
The sauna is heated with a woodburning stove that’s accessible from the deck outside.
All-black furnishings match the blackened exterior siding of the cabins.
All-black furnishings match the blackened exterior siding of the cabins.
In the larger cabin, there is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower.
In the larger cabin, there is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower.
The interiors feature soothing wood cladding that juxtaposes the black exteriors.
The interiors feature soothing wood cladding that juxtaposes the black exteriors.
The loft space in the My Milla looks down into the living area.
The loft space in the My Milla looks down into the living area.
The newest cabin, Milla Long, features a full primary suite on the ground floor of its 450 square feet.
The newest cabin, Milla Long, features a full primary suite on the ground floor of its 450 square feet.
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.
MyCabin delivers each structure with interior finishes completed, but owners have to furnish the space on their own.