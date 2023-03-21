These no-fuss landscaping ideas yield gardens that practically take care of themselves.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The main entrance is at the bright orange door. Sogno Design Group worked to preserve the site’s natural characteristics as much as possible, thus the addition “floats” over the landscape in places.
The couple worked with Sogno Design Group to expand the cottage by over 1000 square feet, adding an upper level and roof deck, and an independent suite with its own entrance for Erica’s mom (the charcoal door seen to the right).
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
A landscape of native grasses designed by GSLA Studio complements the raw textures of the concrete-and-ipe front facade.
Stones excavated during the foundation dig were redistributed to level out the yard while simultaneously creating a drainage curtain around the leach field.
To meet the project’s sustainability goals and minimize impact to the site, the prefab was built off-site, has an impermanent foundation, smart-home controls, and a 4.1 kW solar array.
The system’s modules have a set design, but floor plans and finishes can be customized.
The shower features Fireclay Tile in Blue Satin—a pop of pastel amidst the otherwise earthy palette.
The relocated kitchen includes Villa Lagoon concrete floor tiles, Heath Ceramics island tiles, Schoolhouse Electric pendant lights and Design Within Reach Valencia stools.
“The final location of the unit required the crane company to drive a crane through our garden all the way around our house and to lorry the unit in via the same route,” says Vriesema. “Due to the location being so far from the nearest road this was quite a challenge.” In addition, t
Floor Plan of Spellman/Larsdotter Residence by Sean W. Spellman
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.