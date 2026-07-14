The original upstairs cabinet was refinished, and new cabinets in the kitchen were designed in the same Beech wood with a cinnamon-colored oil to be consistent. The vertical detailing earmarks that they are new insertions.
The home's custom millwork was designed to evolve alongside the family's needs, with spaces that can transition from toy storage to bookshelves and study areas as the children grow. "You have to leave space for the house to change itself,
The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
Large Anderson 400 series windows and doors create new indoor-outdoor access to the pool from the living room and dining area.