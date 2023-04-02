Favorites
Many of the pieces in the home are crafted by local makers in the Northeast to complement the Madera timber used throughout. The shelves in the study above the bespoke built-in desk by Madera, for example, are by Richard Watson. “I enjoy the simplicity of their design, with just a simple tapered form that adds visual interest to the divisions,” says interior designer Emily Lindberg.
On the first floor, architectural panels from Madera define a corridor and create a volume to house the mudroom, powder room, office, and wet bar. Each wood component was CNC-fabricated and finished in Belgium to the precise specifications of the design. “All of the panels were custom fabricated, so we were able to specify exact panel sizes based on as-built dimensions and each panel was divided into equal veneer widths,” explains architect Ian Starling. “We have never had this level of control before and I think the results are subtle but stunning.”