On the first floor, architectural panels from Madera define a corridor and create a volume to house the mudroom, powder room, office, and wet bar. Each wood component was CNC-fabricated and finished in Belgium to the precise specifications of the design. “All of the panels were custom fabricated, so we were able to specify exact panel sizes based on as-built dimensions and each panel was divided into equal veneer widths,” explains architect Ian Starling. “We have never had this level of control before and I think the results are subtle but stunning.”