A painting by Simeon Nikolov anchors the living room, with a sliding glass door encouraging indoor-outdoor living.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
"I could live in there,
While the public areas and master bedroom are clad in cedar, simple white plaster walls in the hallway help reflect the light and brighten the space.
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
The cabinets are Peppercorn Edge from BOXI by Semihandmade, with a backsplash composed of 2x6 ‘Racing Green’ Zia Tile ($18.85/sqft). The custom Living Brass Faucet by Brassna was $512 while all the brass switch plates are from Buster + Punch. The picture lights above the shelf are 8
The Zurich Occasional Chair in velvet from HD Buttercup was $1195. The original wood stair ladder to the loft was preserved and painted black.
For the living room, Blum found a classic Chesterfield sofa from Olivia + Quinn for $3,400, liking that it’s also a sleeper sofa to augment the loft bed. The rug is Morris &amp; Co. Blackthorn Forest Green Tufted Rug from Ruggable ($559) that’s machine-washable, water resistant, and stain resistant, making it ideal for a home that’s rented.
Studio Becker Xu streamlined the kitchen by building all of the appliances into the millwork. The budget-friendly countertops are a Formica solid surface.
Before: Tyler Roberts and Louisa Potthast bought this 1,000-square-foot coach house in Chicago's Lincoln Park hoping to make it their own.
To pick a site for the buildings, Matt used his drone to scan the site and then Daybreak created a 3D model to test out options for placement.
