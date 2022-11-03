Favorites
The old fireplace was falling apart, and designer didn’t want to move its location, which would have added to the budget. Instead, Blum chose a Malm with a “beautiful silhouette” to make it a focal point. Blum also found a company that makes custom frames for the Samsung Frame TV, to make it pass for a piece of artwork, and paired with a Siena 75
For the living room, Blum found a classic Chesterfield sofa from Olivia + Quinn for $3,400, liking that it’s also a sleeper sofa to augment the loft bed. The rug is Morris & Co. Blackthorn Forest Green Tufted Rug from Ruggable ($559) that’s machine-washable, water resistant, and stain resistant, making it ideal for a home that’s rented.