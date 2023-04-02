Favorites
The current owners purchased the property in the early '80s and proceeded to reverse decades of haphazard alterations with the help of restoration architect John Vinci. Once the auditorium, a grand living area features reproductions of Wright's iconic "kinder-symphony" windows, the originals having been removed and sold to museums by previous owners.
The 1912 Avery Coonley Playhouse was originally commissioned as part of a larger, Wright-designed estate that included the equally famous Avery Coonley House. Queene Ferry Coonley founded a private elementary school that used the Playhouse until the late 1910s, at which time the property was divided from the larger estate and converted into a single-family residence.
