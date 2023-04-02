SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Pablo Bosch Rojas

Favorites

View 33 Photos
The smaller bedroom also provides direct access to the patio.
The smaller bedroom also provides direct access to the patio.
A look at one of two bedrooms, both of which have been modernized. Large sliders help to brighten the space while providing direct access to the yard.
A look at one of two bedrooms, both of which have been modernized. Large sliders help to brighten the space while providing direct access to the yard.
Another wing of the home is now a dining area, family room, and kitchen. Skylights illuminate the beamed and wood-clad ceilings.
Another wing of the home is now a dining area, family room, and kitchen. Skylights illuminate the beamed and wood-clad ceilings.
Another view of the library area with a kinder-symphony window in the center.
Another view of the library area with a kinder-symphony window in the center.
A smaller area located off of the original auditorium was used as a workshop for the children. Today, it is a library and seating area. Light fixtures throughout the home are either original or recreated using the originals as models.
A smaller area located off of the original auditorium was used as a workshop for the children. Today, it is a library and seating area. Light fixtures throughout the home are either original or recreated using the originals as models.
Many of the structure's original windows were removed in the 1950/60s and sold to various museums and private collectors. Shown here, the trio of windows from the auditorium are held in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Many of the structure's original windows were removed in the 1950/60s and sold to various museums and private collectors. Shown here, the trio of windows from the auditorium are held in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
A historical look at the building's central auditorium circa 1915, when it was still a school. A trio of the original 'kinder-symphony' windows stand at the end, with corresponding clerestory windows along each side; other variations on the windows were scattered throughout.
A historical look at the building's central auditorium circa 1915, when it was still a school. A trio of the original 'kinder-symphony' windows stand at the end, with corresponding clerestory windows along each side; other variations on the windows were scattered throughout.
The current owners purchased the property in the early '80s and proceeded to reverse decades of haphazard alterations with the help of restoration architect John Vinci. Once the auditorium, a grand living area features reproductions of Wright's iconic "kinder-symphony" windows, the originals having been removed and sold to museums by previous owners.
The current owners purchased the property in the early '80s and proceeded to reverse decades of haphazard alterations with the help of restoration architect John Vinci. Once the auditorium, a grand living area features reproductions of Wright's iconic "kinder-symphony" windows, the originals having been removed and sold to museums by previous owners.
The 1912 Avery Coonley Playhouse was originally commissioned as part of a larger, Wright-designed estate that included the equally famous Avery Coonley House. Queene Ferry Coonley founded a private elementary school that used the Playhouse until the late 1910s, at which time the property was divided from the larger estate and converted into a single-family residence.
The 1912 Avery Coonley Playhouse was originally commissioned as part of a larger, Wright-designed estate that included the equally famous Avery Coonley House. Queene Ferry Coonley founded a private elementary school that used the Playhouse until the late 1910s, at which time the property was divided from the larger estate and converted into a single-family residence.
The swimming pool deck was rebuilt with ipe wood, a dense South American hardwood, while the bridge is original to the home. The pool leads into the primary bathroom, allowing swimmers to shower off without walking through the house.
The swimming pool deck was rebuilt with ipe wood, a dense South American hardwood, while the bridge is original to the home. The pool leads into the primary bathroom, allowing swimmers to shower off without walking through the house.
The pool leads into the primary bathroom, allowing swimmers to shower off without walking through the house.
The pool leads into the primary bathroom, allowing swimmers to shower off without walking through the house.
The outdoor patio shower is framed by more screens by artist Greg Reich. The slabs of rough stone were milled in New Mexico.
The outdoor patio shower is framed by more screens by artist Greg Reich. The slabs of rough stone were milled in New Mexico.
Large walls of wood-framed glass keep the interiors connected with the courtyard.
Large walls of wood-framed glass keep the interiors connected with the courtyard.
The game room includes an original Wurlitzer jukebox and foosball table. Poe notes that he “breaks a Wright rule” by hanging a TV on the wall. Wright felt nothing should hang on his walls, as they constituted a work of art in and of themselves.
The game room includes an original Wurlitzer jukebox and foosball table. Poe notes that he “breaks a Wright rule” by hanging a TV on the wall. Wright felt nothing should hang on his walls, as they constituted a work of art in and of themselves.
The cabinetry, also in vertical grained fir, and butcher block were rebuilt. Appliances include a solid iron Aga oven, Viking Professional appliances and a Marychef stove. An original pothanger hovering above the island mirrors the shape of the home.
The cabinetry, also in vertical grained fir, and butcher block were rebuilt. Appliances include a solid iron Aga oven, Viking Professional appliances and a Marychef stove. An original pothanger hovering above the island mirrors the shape of the home.
Poe and Helm rebuilt a radiant floor heating system that was installed underneath the brick floor. The coffee table was designed by Wright, while the silk carpet is a Poe family heirloom that’s generations old.
Poe and Helm rebuilt a radiant floor heating system that was installed underneath the brick floor. The coffee table was designed by Wright, while the silk carpet is a Poe family heirloom that’s generations old.
The primary bath features more fir cabinetry and an original Japanese soaking tub. The countertop is waterfall edge quartz. Note the terra-cotta pipes that create a pattern above the window, a motif for the house.
The primary bath features more fir cabinetry and an original Japanese soaking tub. The countertop is waterfall edge quartz. Note the terra-cotta pipes that create a pattern above the window, a motif for the house.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Since the house is located in a historic district in Santa Fe, the commission overseeing the area had to approve Richard Poe’s choice of exterior paint and stucco colors. A custom shade of cream replaced a peach paint job applied sometime after original construction.</span>
Since the house is located in a historic district in Santa Fe, the commission overseeing the area had to approve Richard Poe’s choice of exterior paint and stucco colors. A custom shade of cream replaced a peach paint job applied sometime after original construction.
An eye-shaped portal is filled with a metal framework of multicolored iridescent glass tiles by artist Greg Reich that move and shimmer in the wind.
An eye-shaped portal is filled with a metal framework of multicolored iridescent glass tiles by artist Greg Reich that move and shimmer in the wind.

13 more saves