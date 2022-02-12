Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Arwen Bunce

Favorites

View 283 Photos
A second planted courtyard brings light into the rear of the house.
A second planted courtyard brings light into the rear of the house.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The kitchen, which features a sizable island topped with Arabescato marble, opens into the back patio, a 280-square-foot space outfitted with a modern parrilla, a traditional wood-fired grill, and planted with abundant native trees.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
Built on a compact lot near the Río de la Plata, Ángel Jorge’s 1,992-square-foot, three-story house maximizes outdoor space through a series of planted terraces and patios distributed across three different levels. Native grasses, trees and shrubs attract local birds and insects.
Built on a compact lot near the Río de la Plata, Ángel Jorge’s 1,992-square-foot, three-story house maximizes outdoor space through a series of planted terraces and patios distributed across three different levels. Native grasses, trees and shrubs attract local birds and insects.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
The kitchen underwent the most dramatic change, being relocated to the back of the house adjacent to the living room. White Oak floors and casework and new Kolbe windows warm up the space. The pendant light is from Design Within Reach, and the bar stools are custom from Sean Woolsey.
The living room opens onto a generous porch shaded by a ceiling of chestnut wood slats.
The living room opens onto a generous porch shaded by a ceiling of chestnut wood slats.
Silvery-gray cedar cladding is accented with green trim. The new standing-seam metal roof has an integrated gutter.
Silvery-gray cedar cladding is accented with green trim. The new standing-seam metal roof has an integrated gutter.
Hall replaced a covered porch with a new living room and an attached garage with a new family room and a primary suite upstairs. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar &amp; Moss.</span>
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
A wood stove heats the separated acupuncture studio.
A wood stove heats the separated acupuncture studio.
The kitchen opens to the side yard.
The kitchen opens to the side yard.
The open-plan living space leads to a hallways with a desk and storage above.
The open-plan living space leads to a hallways with a desk and storage above.
Logan and Gustavo chose materials they could leave exposed, like concrete for the floor and pine for the roof structure, as an aesthetic choice and to minimize expenses.
Logan and Gustavo chose materials they could leave exposed, like concrete for the floor and pine for the roof structure, as an aesthetic choice and to minimize expenses.
Native plants fill out the yard between the primary home and the new 650-square-foot ADU.
Native plants fill out the yard between the primary home and the new 650-square-foot ADU.
Tucson couple Logan Havens and Gustavo Silva were midway through a renovation of their adobe home when they decided to submit a plan to an ADU design competition held by the City of Tucson. It has since been accepted to the city’s model plan library, and they used it to build a unit in their own backyard.
Tucson couple Logan Havens and Gustavo Silva were midway through a renovation of their adobe home when they decided to submit a plan to an ADU design competition held by the City of Tucson. It has since been accepted to the city’s model plan library, and they used it to build a unit in their own backyard.
Scott and Ina's home is resilient to Maine's snowy winters, and with the addition of solar panels can easily be made off-grid.
Scott and Ina's home is resilient to Maine's snowy winters, and with the addition of solar panels can easily be made off-grid.
Inside the 1,930-square-foot structure, which is their full-time residence, con-crete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.
Inside the 1,930-square-foot structure, which is their full-time residence, con-crete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.

263 more saves