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The interiors were conceived as a series of interconnected spaces that allow for flexible use while opening onto patios and terraces. Exposed polished concrete floors, kiri wood ceilings, and other natural materials help bridge indoor and outdoor areas. The stone hearth was brought from the central region of Córdoba, where a local artisan cut and chiseled it by hand.
Tucson couple Logan Havens and Gustavo Silva were midway through a renovation of their adobe home when they decided to submit a plan to an ADU design competition held by the City of Tucson. It has since been accepted to the city’s model plan library, and they used it to build a unit in their own backyard.
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