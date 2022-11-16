A game room features a 1960s Brunswick Gold Crown pool table with championship purple felt.
Hynam built additional storage along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
A birch staircase features extensive storage and contrasts with the concrete floors and the reclaimed brick of the partial wall. The wire stool was designed by Cees Brakman, and the ceiling beams are made from pine.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.