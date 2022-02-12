The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.
In the primary suite, a new sliding glass door allows for cross-ventilation. A Noguchi pendant hangs above a bed from Design Within Reach and a custom couch. The rug is from Armadillo.
A new bird's nest office in the loft atop the reoriented stair creates opportunities for views of the golf course in the distance. The desk and bench are custom built-ins, and the chair is from Blu Dot.
A custom bookshelf backed in floral wallpaper grounds the living room.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
$TK
Steph, Margaret, and their two dogs spent 2.5 years living in a 525-square-foot yurt on their 1.77 TK
Retired architect Nick Purchase and his partner, Tim Hubbard, purchased a World War II bunker on the west coast of Cornwall to turn into a vacation rental.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
Architect Michael Campbell renovated an upstate New York retreat for a Brooklyn family. The garage was separate and had an illegal ADU upstairs, so Campbell built a foyer that connects it with the home.
The tile covering most surfaces is glass mosaic tile by Interstyle.
The designers commissioned multidisciplinary artist Evan Paul English for a custom mural featuring a floral and animal motif, where bunnies peak around corners and birds perch atop the mirror frame.
The cabinets are made from a super-matte laminate product called Fenix that’s ultra durable and fingerprint resistant.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-