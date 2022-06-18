SubscribeSign In
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
To avoid the sight of dirty dishes, the sink is on the side rather than in the island, where instead an induction stove from Bora (with a cleverly designed down-draw exhaust system) makes the kitchen “really social,” says Kate. “One of us can be cooking while the other can sit and have a glass of wine.”
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
The multiple double-glazed apertures of the addition situates the kitchen in close connection to the backyard garden.
Architect Line Solgaard, founder of the eponymous Oslo- and Fredrikstad-based firm, designed a getaway for her family in the place where she grew up. Untreated, exposed concrete pairs with cedar cladding; custom, oak-paneled ceilings; and a glass roof in the center of the home that opens like a sunroof for natural ventilation.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
The new kitchen features a full-sized refrigerator behind the paneling, a multi-functional oven and induction cooktop, and a stainless-steel sink with integrated cutting boards. “The induction stove top was carefully chosen because it's a durable glass top and it's very efficient,” says Jones. “It's also spatially efficient because you can put a cutting board on top of it, or prepare food on top of it.”
The lower floor houses a spa, gym, and office. A built-in bathroom by Espace Cuisine includes a sauna.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
New ash wood “stairage” (stairs with built-in storage)
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
