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Downslope from the house, the couple built a 320-square-foot studio a shed (pictured here). The couple imposed two constraints on the project: a modest budget and the ability to do the work themselves while they lived in the house. “In the end, the limitations forced a clarity that we probably wouldn’t have arrived at otherwise,” says Alyson.
In the kitchen, a cork floor joins a preexisting cedar ceiling and cherry plywood cabinets built by <a href="designinpractice.com/">D...
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