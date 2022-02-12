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Chelsea and her husband, David Axelson, and the boys live in the larger unit, where a bright white kitchen, red stools from Edits, and an orange Quilton sectional by Hay pop against the cement floors and exposed oriented-strand-board walls.
Chelsea and her husband, David Axelson, and the boys live in the larger unit, where a bright white kitchen, red stools from Edits, and an orange Quilton sectional by Hay pop against the cement floors and exposed oriented-strand-board walls.
River birch trees line the north side of the house, part of the native-focused landscaping designed by Julie Bargmann of D.I.R.T. Studio.
River birch trees line the north side of the house, part of the native-focused landscaping designed by Julie Bargmann of D.I.R.T. Studio.
The credenza was made by <a href="https://kahen.design/">Kahen Design</a>.
The credenza was made by <a href="kahen.design/">K... Design</a>.
For her first project under her own firm, designer Chelsea Hyduk created a two-unit residential building in the Core City neighborhood of Detroit.
For her first project under her own firm, designer Chelsea Hyduk created a two-unit residential building in the Core City neighborhood of Detroit.
Downslope from the house, the couple built a 320-square-foot studio a shed (pictured here). The couple imposed two constraints on the project: a modest budget and the ability to do the work themselves while they lived in the house. “In the end, the limitations forced a clarity that we probably wouldn’t have arrived at otherwise,” says Alyson.
Downslope from the house, the couple built a 320-square-foot studio a shed (pictured here). The couple imposed two constraints on the project: a modest budget and the ability to do the work themselves while they lived in the house. “In the end, the limitations forced a clarity that we probably wouldn’t have arrived at otherwise,” says Alyson.
In the kitchen, a cork floor joins a preexisting cedar ceiling and cherry plywood cabinets built by <a href="http://designinpractice.com/">Derek</a>.
In the kitchen, a cork floor joins a preexisting cedar ceiling and cherry plywood cabinets built by <a href="designinpractice.com/">D...
A light fixture with multiple woven cane pendants, also from Lio Collection, hangs from the living room ceiling, at eye level with the mezzanine’s guardrail.
A light fixture with multiple woven cane pendants, also from Lio Collection, hangs from the living room ceiling, at eye level with the mezzanine’s guardrail.
In Diya’s bedroom, a looped window seat made of ferro-cement finished with lime plaster adds a touch of whimsy to the understated decor.
In Diya’s bedroom, a looped window seat made of ferro-cement finished with lime plaster adds a touch of whimsy to the understated decor.
The sparsely furnished meditation room includes a hand-painted mandala on one wall.
The sparsely furnished meditation room includes a hand-painted mandala on one wall.
Sridhar’s mother’s room, which is located on the same floor as the living area, features a Mondrianesque wall of soft colors and black. The teak furniture is from Lio Collection.
Sridhar’s mother’s room, which is located on the same floor as the living area, features a Mondrianesque wall of soft colors and black. The teak furniture is from Lio Collection.
The couple’s daughter, Diya, joins them in the double-height living room, where Journey of Soul Impressions, a ceramic installation by Mud With Love, hangs above the sofa. The live-edge coffee table and swing are from Lio Collection. A window niche holds the puja, or prayer room.
The couple’s daughter, Diya, joins them in the double-height living room, where Journey of Soul Impressions, a ceramic installation by Mud With Love, hangs above the sofa. The live-edge coffee table and swing are from Lio Collection. A window niche holds the puja, or prayer room.
The 1,150 square foot white cedar deck has various seating clusters and a plunge pool.
The 1,150 square foot white cedar deck has various seating clusters and a plunge pool.
The house was almost completely rebuilt from the foundation up.
The house was almost completely rebuilt from the foundation up.
Two fireplaces plus radiant floor heating ensure a comfortable home, even during cold winter nights.
Two fireplaces plus radiant floor heating ensure a comfortable home, even during cold winter nights.

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