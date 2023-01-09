Dwell House
Fireclay Tiles line the new pool, beside a fire pit from Lumacast in the same charcoal shade as the house.
An armless sofa from Anthropologie creates an extra living space in the upstairs loft.
Gebhardt sourced the dining room table from none other than Jack's dad, who built it for his son's family. The chairs are from Barnaby Lane.
The original kitchen layout was kept, as were the Shaker cabinets. Pruskin Hardware supplied the new pulls and knobs.
Allied Maker supplied the trio of sconces above the floating shelves, while the light fixture above the dining table is from Stuff by Andrew Neyer.
The renovation created a wall of windows in the A-frame, and created a see-through partition into the loft overhead. The area rug is from Armadillo, and the wood side table is from Faithful Roots.
"From the dreamiest sconces in the kitchen, to the fabric on the office bench, to the primary bedroom's headboard panel, the color blue definitely has its moment,
