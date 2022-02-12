Porcelain knobs by Sazerac and Stitches were selected for the casework, which conceals all of the couple's odds and ends. They enjoy ski trips to explore the Pacific Northwest.
Unsure of how to light under the loft, Monica turned to a friend from the gym who works in lighting design. He helped her with the design, the installation, and even gifted her materials.
The upper-level playroom contains four sets of built-in bunkbeds to house children of many generations who often visit the cabin. "We wanted to have a second living room, but for the kids,
Sasha Lev
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
The oak island and cupboards offset the kitchen’s black IKEA cabinetry.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room & Board
A see-through entry hall joins the living areas with a bedroom wing.
High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the public rooms with light.
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Tehachapi Mountains, California
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Inspired by Russian and Finnish designs, the fireplace harvests hot air by sending it into the basement and radiating it into the room.
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Tehachapi Mountains, California
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017