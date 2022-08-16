SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Serena Shi

Favorites

View 11 Photos
"The arched shower was not part of original plan,
"The arched shower was not part of original plan,
The mirror above the bespoke ply console that hangs in the entry is from H&amp;M Home. "I knew exactly what I wanted and was struggling to find it,
The mirror above the bespoke ply console that hangs in the entry is from H&amp;M Home. "I knew exactly what I wanted and was struggling to find it,
"The wardrobe in the bedroom looks like expensive built-in joinery—but it's actually from IKEA,
"The wardrobe in the bedroom looks like expensive built-in joinery—but it's actually from IKEA,
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.
A media center near the entrance includes a Samsung The Frame TV and a console from Kardiel.
A media center near the entrance includes a Samsung The Frame TV and a console from Kardiel.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
An airtight building envelop helps naturally insulate the structure. The appliances in the house are energy-efficient, and use greywater recycling.
An airtight building envelop helps naturally insulate the structure. The appliances in the house are energy-efficient, and use greywater recycling.