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Collection by Colleen Oczkowski

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The kitchen mixes oak cabinetry with birch drawers and maple boxes.
The kitchen mixes oak cabinetry with birch drawers and maple boxes.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
The fireplace is a centerpiece of the open living area. The Skobys splurged on the Heath Ceramics tiles on its front; the square hearth tiles are limestone from Ann Sacks. The painting is by artist Philippine des Richemont, and is flanked by some of Joe’s pieces. Joe’s cousin, Evan Chambers, a glassblower in Altadena, made the lamp by the window..
The fireplace is a centerpiece of the open living area. The Skobys splurged on the Heath Ceramics tiles on its front; the square hearth tiles are limestone from Ann Sacks. The painting is by artist Philippine des Richemont, and is flanked by some of Joe’s pieces. Joe’s cousin, Evan Chambers, a glassblower in Altadena, made the lamp by the window..
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
The Skobys combined the original walled-off entryway, kitchen, living room, and dining area into one bright, open space. To vault the ceilings, they had to install a 26-foot-long central support beam. The clerestory windows they added give the house the feel of an iconic midcentury.
The Skobys combined the original walled-off entryway, kitchen, living room, and dining area into one bright, open space. To vault the ceilings, they had to install a 26-foot-long central support beam. The clerestory windows they added give the house the feel of an iconic midcentury.
The 1950 Eichler home in Palo Alto, California, that Ogawa Fisher Architects renovated for a family of five features a cool gray facade punctuated by a bright orange front door.
The 1950 Eichler home in Palo Alto, California, that Ogawa Fisher Architects renovated for a family of five features a cool gray facade punctuated by a bright orange front door.
Before: The Jennings Residence was built in 1965. The entry has a distinct vaulted ceiling over the stairwell, with a skylight and expressed structure. “The architecture team had envisioned using telephone poles for the posts but they weren't able to get the telephone poles up the street because it's winding and narrow,” says Jason Miller Smith, the current owner. “So, they flew the poles in via helicopter to the job site. To this day, everyone on the street says, ‘You moved into the helicopter house.’”
Before: The Jennings Residence was built in 1965. The entry has a distinct vaulted ceiling over the stairwell, with a skylight and expressed structure. “The architecture team had envisioned using telephone poles for the posts but they weren't able to get the telephone poles up the street because it's winding and narrow,” says Jason Miller Smith, the current owner. “So, they flew the poles in via helicopter to the job site. To this day, everyone on the street says, ‘You moved into the helicopter house.’”