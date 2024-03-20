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The fireplace is a centerpiece of the open living area. The Skobys splurged on the Heath Ceramics tiles on its front; the square hearth tiles are limestone from Ann Sacks. The painting is by artist Philippine des Richemont, and is flanked by some of Joe’s pieces. Joe’s cousin, Evan Chambers, a glassblower in Altadena, made the lamp by the window..
The stove is by the Italian maker Verona. Cristiana had asked her dad to shop for the appliance in Italy. The company had just done a trade show in Las Vegas and didn’t want to bring the floor models back to Europe, so they offered a big discount. “There’s a lot of Italians helping Italians out there,” she says.
Before: The Jennings Residence was built in 1965. The entry has a distinct vaulted ceiling over the stairwell, with a skylight and expressed structure. “The architecture team had envisioned using telephone poles for the posts but they weren't able to get the telephone poles up the street because it's winding and narrow,” says Jason Miller Smith, the current owner. “So, they flew the poles in via helicopter to the job site. To this day, everyone on the street says, ‘You moved into the helicopter house.’”