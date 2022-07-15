SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by Ian Randle

Favorites

View 7 Photos
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
The Hijau stone swimming pool finish from Palimanan.
The Hijau stone swimming pool finish from Palimanan.
Kolbe Windows & Doors gives a midcentury house a fresh outlook on its surroundings.
Kolbe Windows & Doors gives a midcentury house a fresh outlook on its surroundings.
Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.
Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.
Front View
Front View
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.