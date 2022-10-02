SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Morsheda sikder

Favorites

View 38 Photos
23. Close-Up of Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace level.
23. Close-Up of Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace level.
22. Small Sitting Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace.
22. Small Sitting Benches surrounded by Green & Planter Boxes...at the Roof Terrace.
21. Kitchen with all modern facilities & ready to serve.
21. Kitchen with all modern facilities & ready to serve.
20. Interior Decoration & Furnishing simply reflects the Oriental style.
20. Interior Decoration & Furnishing simply reflects the Oriental style.
19. Formal Living Space with well decorated & Furnished Interior.
19. Formal Living Space with well decorated & Furnished Interior.
18. Family Space with casual Divan & other Sitting arrangement
18. Family Space with casual Divan & other Sitting arrangement
17. Solid -void Composition with Mirror polished Tiles.
17. Solid -void Composition with Mirror polished Tiles.
16. Stair Lobby with diverse Floor pattern.
16. Stair Lobby with diverse Floor pattern.
15. Distinct Lobby with 2 dedicated Lifts.
15. Distinct Lobby with 2 dedicated Lifts.
14. Drive Way along with Car Park.
14. Drive Way along with Car Park.
12. Location Address & gateway of the Project.
12. Location Address & gateway of the Project.
10. Front Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants for a better fragrance.
10. Front Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants for a better fragrance.
9. Greening activities of Road Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants .
9. Greening activities of Road Side Planter boxes along with Seasonal Flowers & Plants .
8. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
8. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
7. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
7. Local Community activities -from Road Side Human eye level.
6. Corner View -from Road Side Human eye level.
6. Corner View -from Road Side Human eye level.
5. Blend with Local Brick & Painted- Plastered Wall that plays a Solid-Void harmony.
5. Blend with Local Brick & Painted- Plastered Wall that plays a Solid-Void harmony.
4. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
4. Over hanging transparent Balcony with visual access to Local Environment
3. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall
3. Exterior Facade with Local Brick, Concrete & Painted- Plastered Wall

18 more saves