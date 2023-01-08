Favorites
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.