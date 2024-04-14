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DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
Two mustard Crescent swivel chairs and throw pillows from West Elm add a touch of color to the living area. Under the chairs, a steel plate from the original shipping container reminds everyone what the house used to be. The fireplace is Fire Drum 2 by Malm and the firewood holder is by David DeSantis.
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