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A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
The concrete wall behind the porch provides a backdrop for the wood stove and privacy from the road.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
One of the first projects on the property was a shed for storage.
One of the first projects on the property was a shed for storage.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
“I wanted to give the units their own sense of space, but I didn’t want to partition [the site],” Kuo says. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The project was always concerned with the question: How do you create a living space for different tenants to come together?"</span>
“The project was always concerned with the question: How do you create a living space for different tenants to come together?"
Two mustard Crescent swivel chairs and throw pillows from West Elm add a touch of color to the living area. Under the chairs, a steel plate from the original shipping container reminds everyone what the house used to be. The fireplace is Fire Drum 2 by Malm and the firewood holder is by David DeSantis.
Two mustard Crescent swivel chairs and throw pillows from West Elm add a touch of color to the living area. Under the chairs, a steel plate from the original shipping container reminds everyone what the house used to be. The fireplace is Fire Drum 2 by Malm and the firewood holder is by David DeSantis.
The ADU totals 945 square feet, which was the maximum footprint allowed in Austin at the time of its construction.
The ADU totals 945 square feet, which was the maximum footprint allowed in Austin at the time of its construction.
Architect Davey McEathron sketched out a plan that divided the corner property into a main house and an ADU, separated by a garage with a home office above.
Architect Davey McEathron sketched out a plan that divided the corner property into a main house and an ADU, separated by a garage with a home office above.
Austin-based Davey McEathron designed a rammed earth house in the city's Holly neighborhood with the backing of developer Kevin Yang and builder Rabb Construction.
Austin-based Davey McEathron designed a rammed earth house in the city's Holly neighborhood with the backing of developer Kevin Yang and builder Rabb Construction.
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The Savoy line of Ann Sacks Tile, with its vertical striations, matches the slatted wood of the hallway and ceiling.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.
The redesigned kitchen maintained plenty of cupboard space by taking better advantage of the left wall for storage, including, near the window, a cupboard from which the hidden TV unfolds.

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