One of the main draws of Kevin Freeman and Jen Feldmann’s house is its connection to the neighborhood, which is why the front porch was a must. “Homes that have a door but no outside space say, ‘I’m not interested in you,’” designer Christopher Robertson explains. “This says, ‘I’m here to be part of the community.’”
Logically named the ContainHotel after its structural components, this small, mobile, and environmentally-conscious hotel offers an alternative escape for modern travelers looking to push the boundaries of traditional accommodations. Designed by Prague-based architects Artikul Architects, the shipping container hotel is intended to be easily constructed in various locations. Currently situated along a surf campsite in the Czech Republic, the hotel was designed to be self-sufficient and eco-friendly, while providing comfortable lodging accommodations that are connected to nature. Formed from three shipping containers, the structure includes a horizontal 40-foot-tall container that hovers on top of two perpendicularly placed, 20-foot-tall containers, which rest on railroad sleepers—allowing for a minimal impact on the natural landscape. Overall, it includes five rooms that can fit a total of 13 guests, plus shared outdoor terraces for guests to enjoy.