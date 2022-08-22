SubscribeSign In
Sage green tile and a custom vanity reflect the new design details elsewhere in the house.
"Keeping the millwork lower than the ceiling allows for casual storage and also some vertical relief through wall color,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The new bedroom is a bright, open space with views to mature trees and distant views to Lake Ontario. "T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he window millwork allows for a window seat and camouflages a hot water radiator below,
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
The master bedroom is located in a new loft extension and features plenty of in-built storage.
Though the clients didn’t specifically request ample storage, the Fischers designed a home with cabinetry galore—which the family now appreciates greatly. "There’s storage where we didn’t think we needed it, but we use it all the time," say the homeowners.
A window in the principal bedroom. “The relationship between interior and exterior is observant, contemplative, and subtle, due to the windows that frame the view,” says architect Benjamin Iborra Wicksteed. “We approached these window frames like hanging up paintings—although instead of art, it’s views of nature.”
