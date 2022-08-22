Favorites
Curtis designed the Ash built-in bench and table, to be narrow enough so as not to encroach the living room, yet still fit the whole family. The “elevated but casual” stools, another Urbanology design, are covered in a textural wool, and designed to tuck completely under the table or move around as needed.
A window in the principal bedroom. “The relationship between interior and exterior is observant, contemplative, and subtle, due to the windows that frame the view,” says architect Benjamin Iborra Wicksteed. “We approached these window frames like hanging up paintings—although instead of art, it’s views of nature.”