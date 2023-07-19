The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
The master bedroom's enlarged dormer window looks directly out onto the backyard and its mature trees, creating what the clients think of as a peaceful treehouse-like ambiance.
The relocated master bedroom, in the annex above the new kitchen, enjoys natural light from three sides.
The original house's upstairs master bedroom was small, but the homeowners enjoyed the partially vaulted ceiling, which influenced the annex design.
Studio Bower's design uses the glass hallway not only to add natural light but to clafify the annex as separate from the original house.
The homeowners have come to appreciate as its own space the hallway connecting the main house with the annex .
Limestone floors and cherry wood countertops give the kitchen warmth and texture.
In the relocated kitchen, on the annex's ground floor, a whole wall, from cabinets to backsplashes (as well as the adjacent island), was painted green, as if they're single pieces of furniture.
The new annex's kitchen is around the corner from the dining room (its French doors are on the far right) if you're traveling inside, but just steps away via the outdoor patio.
The annex mimics the roofline, scale and proportions of the original house, but it offers more natural light with larger expanses of glass.
An upstairs window in the new master bedroom helps ventilate the house naturally and add natural light.
The Solit-Garreau residence's annex was designed as a separate contemporary wing that nevertheless seeks harmony with the original 1936 house.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.