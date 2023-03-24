Favorites
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Brian designed the house around the two fruit trees in the backyard, which they think are between 80 and 100 years old. "I love to host and really wanted the layout to accommodate large groups of friends without feeling claustrophobic," Melissa says. "I think we achieved this by utilizing our outdoor space so intentionally."
“Working around the two mature trees in the yard was important,” Brian says. “In the summertime, we get a big, beautiful canopy of leaves that provide shade, and in the winter, when the leaves fall, we get a nice amount of sun.” In addition to the trees, zoning requirements—the house could be no larger than 600 square feet or take up more than 30% of the yard—impacted the final design.