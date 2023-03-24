Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
Brian designed the house around the two fruit trees in the backyard, which they think are between 80 and 100 years old. "I love to host and really wanted the layout to accommodate large groups of friends without feeling claustrophobic," Melissa says. "I think we achieved this by utilizing our outdoor space so intentionally."
The covered wooden walkway travels the length of the house and connects the circulation with the main home.
The exterior is mainly stucco, but part of the house is wrapped in shiplap (seen here, painted gray) to better connect it with the property's existing home, which dates back 100 years.
The home has five skylights that make the interiors feel bright and welcoming. The kitchen cabinetry is from IKEA, but Brian customized it with plywood doors. To punch up the neutral palette, deep green subway tiles make an eye-catching backsplash.
A sliding barn-style door separates the home's public zones from the bedroom and bathroom. Vaulted ceilings and large windows help make the limited square footage feel larger.
Brian and Melissa chose a light color palette—pale wood and white paint—punctuating it with moments of color from art, furniture, and, in the case of the kitchen, dark tile. Ceramic dishes and woven artisan baskets are useful and beautiful.
With only 600 square feet to work with, Brian and Melissa had to be intentional about every inch. Open shelving in the kitchen provides storage without feeling too heavy.
The only transitional area in the home is this small hallway, which doubles as storage and laundry room. The primary suite is at the end, and the stairs lead to a loft for the children.
White-painted shiplap in the bathroom brightens the room, while wood details such as the oak ceiling trim and walnut vanity and shelving add warmth to the palette.
When four people share one bathroom, two sinks are a necessity. To accommodate both basins in the small footprint, Brian commissioned a custom walnut vanity.
The kids' loft features a cheerful, salmon-toned accent wall and a playful hanging zebra head sculpture. The windows look out on the backyard treetops, giving the sense of being in a secret hideaway.
A simple oak bed and side table anchor the primary suite.
"This is my favorite space," Melissa says of their bedroom. "I spend a lot of time in our bedroom reading or watching the kids play outside. It is very cozy and peaceful." Brian built a playhouse for the kids, which his daughter uses as an art studio.
“Working around the two mature trees in the yard was important,” Brian says. “In the summertime, we get a big, beautiful canopy of leaves that provide shade, and in the winter, when the leaves fall, we get a nice amount of sun.” In addition to the trees, zoning requirements—the house could be no larger than 600 square feet or take up more than 30% of the yard—impacted the final design.
A set of French doors serves as the entryway to the home, which opens onto a flagstone patio where the family entertains.
Light wood floors, new drywall, and a fresh coat of white paint now gives the house a luminous quality. The front entry is to the right of the fireplace, and there are now better sight lines into the kitchen and dining area to the left.
