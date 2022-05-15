Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
A freestanding slipper tub floats in the center of the primary bath, separated from the walk-in shower with a frameless glass panel that nearly reaches the ceiling.
The homeowners’ sleeping area opens wide to the outdoors and a wood-burning stove supplements the geothermal and solar-powered systems.
The children’s sleeping loft has corner windows with water views, as well as two playful openings that overlook their parents’ bed.
The plinth for the ladder to the sleeping loft in the primary bedroom building doubles as a bench for putting on shoes. Storage along the wall becomes a desk and a window seat nestles into an intimate corner.
As with the mudroom, a Cor-Ten steel façade indicates the main entry of the primary bedroom building. “The sun shines right through the building in late afternoon,” Shaw remarks.
A narrow partition wall provides some separation for the bed in the Near Cabin.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The kitchen’s concrete countertops complement the handcrafted cabinetry.
Poured polished concrete floors, plaster walls, and the pine ceiling with hemlock beams infuse subtle interest and warmth. The bend in the gathering pavilion follows the site’s topography.
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
Throughout the interior, the couple emphasized simple materials, such as birch plywood and salvage-yard marble. A pendant by Hay is joined by dining chairs from Design Within reach.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
Design-build firm Spot Lab re-imagined a 980-square-foot apartment in a Brooklyn cooperative building for programmer Eric Tsai, research collection manager Audrey Christensen-Tsai, and their eight-year-old son, August.
The third-level bar and kitchenette have four openings with wood coverings that slide away. The space is perfect for “wine and ceviche—for enjoying the sunset,” says Ernesto. The table, designed by Ellen, nests into concrete banquette seating. To connect the bar with the top-level viewing deck, Yektajo inserted a spiral staircase with a compact footprint to preserve the views.
“This is where we had a little fun with the carpentry work,” says Yektajo, referring to the slatted-wood inserts covering the openings in the villa’s primary suite, as well as ones in the guest suite and loft. “You can’t add more windows in the facade of historic buildings, so that was the only way to get ventilation,” he adds. Ellen designed the bed frames with built-in nightstands for every room.
Daniel sits at an Artek Half-Round table by Alvar Aalto. The vintage oak chairs are by Bruno Rey.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
The home has a small footprint, but elements like a screened, cantilevered porch emphasize a connection with the woods.
