Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Collection by
Sohail
Favorites
View
34
Photos
Designed by Robert Harvey Oschatz, the angular residence has panoramic ocean views, tons of hosting space, and a handblown jellyfish chandelier.
This 12-acre estate once frequented by president FDR comes with rolling hills, a creek, a heated pool, and a three-story stone residence
Nestled into the woods near Lake Union, the glassy residence was featured as the home of the month by the “Seattle Times” in 1961.
The home is in near-original condition as Maybeck designed it.
Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
Designed by Brian MacKay-Lyons, the property includes a guesthouse, a hot tub, and a prime position on the tip of a peninsula.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
Set on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, this revamped midcentury comes with sea views, a new roof, and a tiny log cabin.
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Set on nearly 1.5 acres in lower Bel Air, the home features breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the Getty Museum.
The property expands over 300 acres of patented mining claims.
View More
14
more
saves
Share