SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sohail

Favorites

View 34 Photos
Designed by Robert Harvey Oschatz, the angular residence has panoramic ocean views, tons of hosting space, and a handblown jellyfish chandelier.
Designed by Robert Harvey Oschatz, the angular residence has panoramic ocean views, tons of hosting space, and a handblown jellyfish chandelier.
This 12-acre estate once frequented by president FDR comes with rolling hills, a creek, a heated pool, and a three-story stone residence
This 12-acre estate once frequented by president FDR comes with rolling hills, a creek, a heated pool, and a three-story stone residence
Nestled into the woods near Lake Union, the glassy residence was featured as the home of the month by the “Seattle Times” in 1961.
Nestled into the woods near Lake Union, the glassy residence was featured as the home of the month by the “Seattle Times” in 1961.
The home is in near-original condition as Maybeck designed it.
The home is in near-original condition as Maybeck designed it.
Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
Designed by Brian MacKay-Lyons, the property includes a guesthouse, a hot tub, and a prime position on the tip of a peninsula.
Designed by Brian MacKay-Lyons, the property includes a guesthouse, a hot tub, and a prime position on the tip of a peninsula.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
Set on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, this revamped midcentury comes with sea views, a new roof, and a tiny log cabin.
Set on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, this revamped midcentury comes with sea views, a new roof, and a tiny log cabin.
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Set on nearly 1.5 acres in lower Bel Air, the home features breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the Getty Museum.
Set on nearly 1.5 acres in lower Bel Air, the home features breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the Getty Museum.
The property expands over 300 acres of patented mining claims.
The property expands over 300 acres of patented mining claims.

14 more saves