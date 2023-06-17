SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 8 Photos
The ceiling framework in the bedrooms, which had to be all rebuilt so as to be able to support the weight of the loft above, creates a cozy effect.
The ceiling framework in the bedrooms, which had to be all rebuilt so as to be able to support the weight of the loft above, creates a cozy effect.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow. Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.