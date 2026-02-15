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Collection by Jorin Weatherston

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The natural aged cedar exterior is protected by a steel roof.
The natural aged cedar exterior is protected by a steel roof.
In low light conditions, the home's metal roof reads darker and more saturated in color, blending in with the shadows of the mountainside beyond.
In low light conditions, the home's metal roof reads darker and more saturated in color, blending in with the shadows of the mountainside beyond.
The walls are painted in Benjamin Moore “Colonial Brick.”
The walls are painted in Benjamin Moore “Colonial Brick.”
The interior clerestory window brings in light from the adjacent bathroom's skylight, and is also lined with lighting at the sill, for that "occupancy light
The interior clerestory window brings in light from the adjacent bathroom's skylight, and is also lined with lighting at the sill, for that "occupancy light
The vanity is a custom cabinet with a Durat countertop, made by Davaro Construction. The high window above is between the bathroom and adjacent toilet room.
The vanity is a custom cabinet with a Durat countertop, made by Davaro Construction. The high window above is between the bathroom and adjacent toilet room.
Casa Cantellano homeowner loves plants, and the program was centered around her hobby, providing ample outdoor space.
Casa Cantellano homeowner loves plants, and the program was centered around her hobby, providing ample outdoor space.
At Casa Cantellano, light is omnipresent, with vegetation-rich courtyards around every corner.
At Casa Cantellano, light is omnipresent, with vegetation-rich courtyards around every corner.
At Casa Cantellano, the architects custom designed the breeze block pattern flanking the courtyard.
At Casa Cantellano, the architects custom designed the breeze block pattern flanking the courtyard.
Andrew sits at an oak Ikea Möckelby table near the back entrance, a 12-foot pocket door framed in Douglas fir.
Andrew sits at an oak Ikea Möckelby table near the back entrance, a 12-foot pocket door framed in Douglas fir.
He made the shelving, cabinets, and shroud in the kitchen from a felled maple tree.
He made the shelving, cabinets, and shroud in the kitchen from a felled maple tree.
This woodsy Puget Sound residence is surprisingly airy thanks to an abundance of skylights, windows, and glass doors.
This woodsy Puget Sound residence is surprisingly airy thanks to an abundance of skylights, windows, and glass doors.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
The main house is connected to the garage/workspace by a covered walkway with a green roof. "Planting the green roof was one of the coolest parts of the project for me,
The main house is connected to the garage/workspace by a covered walkway with a green roof. "Planting the green roof was one of the coolest parts of the project for me,

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