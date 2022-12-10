SubscribeSign In
“We wanted to merge Koto House with its natural environment,” explains Kirstie, who leads the interiors division of Koto.
The muted, earthy tones are continued throughout the home, including the bathrooms.
Natural materials and a neutral colour palette complement the sweeping views and create a timeless look for the interiors.
The Koto Living studio not only designs the interiors but also supplies furniture and home accessories.
The interior echos the timber cladding of the exterior with plenty of built-in joinery. Koto Houses will focus primarily on timber construction with wood sourced from FSC sustainable forests. “Each of our projects is different, but our aim is for each home to sequester more carbon than it emits,” says Kristie.
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.
“As Koto progressed, we started to look further east to the minimalist world of Japanese design and their focus on social functionality,” says co-founder Johnathon Little. “The pairing between the Scandi and Japanese design aesthetics marry beautifully to create stunning yet functional designs.”
“We created the contextual and design-led family home to maximize the beautiful sweeping views,” explains Theo Dales, co-founder of Koto Design. “These views are framed from the living spaces and other rooms, taking advantage of the light and breathtaking landscape.”
The first Koto House features expansive glazing—a feature the company plans to roll out in all future homes. “The wonderful large framed and dramatic windows are particularly special as they take full advantage of the otherworldly views, light and wide Hebridean skies,” says Theo.
Koto House designs celebrate a connection between the interior and nature, allowing users to connect with their surroundings and engage with the outdoors. This is realized through expansive windows that frame the views, and living spaces that open out to exterior decks. This aim to embrace nature will be a part of every Koto House.
“As Koto progressed, we started to look further east to the minimalist world of Japanese design and their focus on social functionality,” says co-founder Johnathon Little. “The pairing between the Scandi and Japanese design aesthetics marry beautifully to create stunning yet functional designs.”
“We co-founded Koto in 2017 to create conscious, Scandinavian-inspired modular structures that correspond with and complement nature's beauty with a brand and lifestyle approach at the forefront,” says co-founder Zoe Little.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Koto has its origins in prefabricated modular cabins that celebrate the natural world, and have been popular with hotels, start-ups, and residential landowners. </span>The co-founders of Koto Design have extensive experience in the creative industries. Johnathon and Zoe Little lived in Norway for 15 years before returning to the UK with their two children. Johnathon had met Theo Dales surfing in Bali and they later studied architecture together.
