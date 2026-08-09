Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
The living room is outfitted with custom cherry millwork and a woodburning stove. A cozy blue sofa by Cini Boeri for Arflex is paired with a Shell chair by Hans Wegner.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Stock Ikea flatpack cabinets in black look custom when paired with Richlite paper-resin backsplash and back counters. Bosch 800 Series appliances and an Imperial range hood handle cooking duties.
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The homeowner, Raúl Castellazzi, is a young tech professional who wanted a simple place to crash during his frequent trips from Santiago to the sea.
The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
Designed to evolve with the family, the multipurpose room shifts between home office, playroom, workshop space, and gathering area.
After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.